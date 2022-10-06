Clevinger (illness) tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday and is traveling to New York to join the Padres ahead of Friday's wild-card game against the Mets, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, but he should be in the mix to be on the Padres' postseason roster now that he's tested negative. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be part of the team's playoff rotation, but he'll at least be an option to pitch as long as he continues to test negative.