Clevinger (knee) didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Guardians in Game 1 of a doubleheader after striking out four over 4.2 innings in his return from the 10-day injured list. He gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks.

Facing off against of his former organizations, the right-hander was making his first appearance for the Padres since the 2020 playoffs after he was sidelined for the entire 2021 campaign following Tommy John surgery and the first month of the 2022 season due to a sprained knee. Clevinger didn't face any major restrictions in his first start with the big club, as he was lifted after tossing 95 pitches. The 31-year-old's excellent body of work in the majors makes him an interesting speculative pickup in shallower leagues where he might still be available, but he could need a few starts to sharpen his command and control coming off a lengthy layoff from game action. He threw only 54 of his 95 pitches for strikes Wednesday.