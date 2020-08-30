The Red Sox traded Moreland to the Padres on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Boston received infielder Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario in exchange from San Diego.

As a veteran on an expiring contract, Moreland was an expendable piece for an 11-22 Red Sox squad ahead of Monday's trade deadline. In San Diego, Moreland should fill the large side of a platoon at designated hitter while occasionally spelling Eric Hosmer at first base. Moreland has posted 1.177 OPS over 79 plate appearances this season, and he owns a career .257/.326/.471 slash line (108 wRC+) versus right-handed pitching.