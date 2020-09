Moreland went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

Moreland took Antonio Senzatela yard in the opening inning, his first in a Padres uniform. He's yet to hit his stride in San Diego in all aspects of his performance as he's collected just five hits -- two of which have gone for extra-bases -- in 27 at-bats. Overall, Moreland's numbers still look good as he is hitting .287/.380/.628 across 108 plate appearances.