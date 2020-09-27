Moreland went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 victory over San Francisco.

Moreland entered the contest having gone 0-for-8 over his previous three games but got back on the right track with an RBI single in the fourth inning. He built upon that hit with a 424-foot solo shot in the ninth inning. Moreland has 10 homers overall this season, though eight came during his early-season stint with the Red Sox.