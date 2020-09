Moreland will sit against lefty Justus Sheffield and the Mariners on Saturday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Moreland started against a lefty (Yusei Kikuchi) on Friday, but now that Eric Hosmer is back from his fractured finger, he won't have to any more. Both he and Hosmer are lefties, though, so it's still possible he's the one to get the nod against a southpaw occasionally. Hosmer will start at first base in this one, with Tommy Pham serving as the designated hitter.