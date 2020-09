Moreland is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Padres' wild-card series with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are bringing a southpaw (Kwang Hyun Kim) to the hill for the postseason opener, so the lefty-hitting Moreland's absence from the lineup doesn't come as a major surprise. Eric Hosmer will start at first base while Tommy Pham takes Moreland's spot as the Padres' designated hitter.