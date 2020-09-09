Moreland is expected to start most games at first base while Eric Hosmer (finger) is on the injured list, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres' acquisition of Moreland at the trade deadline takes on extra significance with Hosmer expected to miss most of the remainder of the regular season with a broken finger. It remains to be seen whether Moreland will now be in the lineup on a regular basis against left-handed starters; he has 78 total at-bats on the season against righties but only 13 against southpaws, against whom he has registered three hits and two RBI. Should the Padres elect to keep the veteran's platoon role intact, both Jake Cronenworth and Austin Nola could end up logging time at first base. Moreland started and went 2-for-5 with a double against Colorado on Tuesday, with all five at-bats coming against right-handers.