Moreland is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Though the Padres are facing a right-handed pitcher (Jaime Barria) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Moreland will take a seat as manager Jayce Tingler gives Manny Machado a day out of the field and deploys him as San Diego's designated hitter. Moreland has predictably cooled down since arriving in San Diego on Aug. 30 after an unsustainably hot start to the season while he was with Boston. Through his first 16 games with the Padres, Moreland is hitting .172 with five extra-base hits (one home run, four doubles) over 58 at-bats.