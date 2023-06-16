San Diego activated Crismatt (hip) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Crismatt is finally recovered from the left hip strain that sent him to the IL in April. He was struggling before the injury and did not pitch particularly well on his minor-league rehab assignment, but the Padres need fresh bullpen arms.
