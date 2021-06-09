Crismatt pitched two innings against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander entered in the seventh inning with the Padres trailing by five and allowed the deficit to grow by serving up a two-run homer to Anthony Rizzo. Crismatt recovered with a scoreless eighth frame, but San Diego could muster little offense in the loss. The 26-year-old has worked mostly in low-leverage situations this season, compiling a 3.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB across 27.1 innings.