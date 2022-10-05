The Padres recalled Crismatt from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Crismatt will be joining the 28-man active roster as a replacement for Mike Clevinger (illness), who was scheduled to start Wednesday's regular-season finale versus the Giants before his surprise placement on the injured list. Craig Stammen is now scheduled to start Wednesday, but he's unlikely to work much longer than two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Crismatt could be one of multiple relievers who sees work once Stammen exits.