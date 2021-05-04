Crismatt was recalled from San Diego's alternate training site Monday.

Crismatt was sent down Apr. 23 after accruing a 3.12 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with a 9:3 K:BB across his first four outings of the season (8.2 innings), but he's set to receive another opportunity in the big leagues following Monday's transaction. Aaron Northcraft was optioned in a corresponding move.

