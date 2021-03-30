Crismatt was informed Monday that he secured a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres are expected to select Crismatt's contract prior to Thursday's opener against the Diamondbacks to make his addition to the 40-man and 26-man rosters official. Before getting non-tendered over the winter and latching on with the Padres on a minor-league deal, Crismatt made his big-league debut with St. Louis in 2020, giving up three earned runs while striking out eight in 8.1 innings.