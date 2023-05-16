Crismatt (hip) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Crismatt has been out for nearly four weeks because of a left hip strain, so he'll probably have to log at least a few outings on the farm before becoming an option again for the Padres' bullpen. He was showing a rough 10.80 ERA through six appearances with San Diego prior to the injury.

