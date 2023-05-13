Crismatt (hip) has been throwing bullpens and could soon begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Crismatt has been sidelined with a left hip strain since mid-April. The length of his absence will apparently necessitate a rehab stint, though the right-hander's role as a middle reliever may mean that such an assignment won't be lengthy. Crismatt had been struggling before being placed on the IL, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings across his previous two outings.