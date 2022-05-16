Crismatt (2-0) earned the win in relief against Atlanta on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings and notching four strikeouts while allowing one hit.

The Padres and Braves were tied 3-3 in the ninth inning when Crismatt entered, and he helped send the game into extra frames by striking out all three batters he faced. The right-hander stuck around for the 10th and again kept the Braves off the scoreboard, and he was credited with a well-deserved win as a result of San Diego tallying four runs in the 11th. Crismatt has been one of the team's best relievers this season, posting a 1.42 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 19 innings. After walking eight batters across his first 11.2 frames, he hasn't issued a free pass in any of his past four appearances.