Crismatt (1-1) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Dodgers after not allowing runs in two-thirds of an inning. He gave up two hits.

Crismatt entered the game in the seventh inning with one out after the Dodgers scored two runs off Emilio Pagan, and he closed the door by retiring Mookie Betts and Corey Seager with just four pitches. He allowed back-to-back singles to Justin Turner and Will Smith in the eighth before departing, but he came into the game with a clear mission and accomplished that feat. He hasn't given up runs in three of his four outings to date.