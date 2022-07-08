Crismatt (5-1) earned the win over the Giants on Thursday, striking out three batters and issuing one walk in a scoreless inning.

After closer Taylor Rogers blew his save opportunity in the ninth, Crismatt was brought in to hold off San Francisco in the top of the 10th. The right-hander struck out the first two batters he faced, then issued an intentional walk to Joc Pederson before finishing the frame with another strikeout. Crismatt was credited with the win as a result of Jorge Alfaro's walk-off double in the bottom of the frame. The third-year reliever has become a reliable piece in the Padres' bullpen this season, posting a 1.83 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 39.1 innings. In addition to his five wins, he's also recorded a pair of holds.