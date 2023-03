Crismatt got into three Cactus League contests this spring, allowing three runs on eight hits and posting a 5:2 K:BB over seven innings.

Crismatt also started a game for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, and he allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters in that contest. The righty reliever is expected to fill a long-relief role for the Padres this season. He could also work as a spot starter if the need arises.