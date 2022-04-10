Crismatt is starting Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Blake Snell was a late scratch for Sunday's contest due to adductor tightness, leaving Crismatt to make a spot start. It'll be the season debut for Crismatt after posting a 3.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 71;24 K:BB over 81.1 innings last year.

