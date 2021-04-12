Crismatt was recalled by the Padres on Monday.
Crismatt was sent down by the Padres on Saturday after he allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four in three scoreless innings to begin the season. However, he'll return to the major-league roster after Adrian Morejon (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. If Dinelson Lamet (elbow) is unable to return from the 10-day injured list later in the week, Crismatt could fill in as a starter for the Padres.
More News
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Breaking camp with big club•
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Signs with Padres•
-
Nabil Crismatt: Parts ways with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Nabil Crismatt: Moves to alternate site•