Crismatt was optioned to the Padres' alternate training site Friday.
Crismatt was recalled by the Padres on Thursday and earned his first win of the season during the series opener against the Dodgers. However, he'll now return to the team's alternate camp as part of a transaction in which Aaron Northcraft's contract was selected by the Padres.
