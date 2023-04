The Padres placed Crismatt on the 15-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against Atlanta with a left hip strain.

San Diego called up lefty Ray Kerr from Triple-A El Paso to fill Crismatt's spot in the bullpen. Crismatt has mostly worked in lower-leverage spots this season, submitting a 10.80 ERA and 2.20 WHIP across 10 innings through his first six relief appearances.