Crismatt signed with the Padres on Saturday, the pitcher confirmed on his personal Instagram page.

Crismatt didn't reveal whether the deal was of the major-league or minor-league variety. The 25-year-old made his big-league debut last season, posting a 3.24 ERA and an 8:1 K:BB in 8.1 innings of relief, but the Cardinals let him go after the season. Despite his brief major-league success, Crismatt hasn't actually conquered the Triple-A level, posting an awful 8.96 ERA in 85.1 innings for Las Vegas and Tacoma in 2018 and 2019.