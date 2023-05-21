Crismatt (hip) will make another rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, per MLB.com.
Crismatt has already made two appearances with the Triple-A club, giving up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings. It's unclear how long the Padres intend for him to rehab with the minor-league team, though it stands to reason that he should be ready to return to the majors soon. Crismatt last pitched for the Padres on April 18 against Atlanta.
