Crismatt (4-1) took the loss and was tagged with a blown save against Philadelphia on Sunday. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two batters over one inning.

Crismatt relieved starter Yu Darvish with the Padres up by two runs in the seventh inning. The right-hander gave up a walk and a single to the first two batters he faced before serving up a three-run homer to Kyle Schwarber that gave the Phillies the lead. Crismatt rebounded to retire the next three hitters, but the damage was already done, and he ended up with his first loss of the campaign. Before Sunday's disappointing outing, Crismatt had been dominant in June, logging 11.2 scoreless innings over 10 appearances.