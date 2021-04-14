Crismatt (0-1) suffered the first loss of his career Tuesday against the Pirates as he allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out five over five innings.

Crismatt was asked to take on a rather large workload Tuesday after Blake Snell showcased major struggles and failed to make it out of the first inning. The 26-year-old entered the game in the bottom of the second with the game knotted at three apiece and wasn't able to keep the Padres in it. He surrendered two runs in the second, another in the third that came as a result of a Jurickson Profar throwing error, and a final one in the fifth on a pinch-hit RBI single by Colin Moran. Crismatt now owns a 3.38 ERA and a 9:3 K:BB through eight innings this season and will likely require at least a few days off before manager Jayce Tingler considers using him again.