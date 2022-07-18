The Padres have selected Martorella with the 150th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Martorella enjoyed a big junior season for Cal in 2022, leading the Pac-12 Conference with a .388 average while striking out in just 10.7 percent of his overall plate appearances. The lefty-hitting Martorella did most of his damage against fastballs, but he was occasionally vulnerable against breaking pitches and changeups. He won't have much utility as a bench bat if he's unable to hit enough to earn an everyday role down the road, as Martorella is limited defensively to first base.