Cruz (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A El Paso.

Cruz is only a week removed from suffering a right hamstring strain and could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible this weekend. The veteran slugger has posted a rough .651 OPS with only three home runs through 36 games (111 plate appearances) this season with the Padres and might lose some DH looks to the recently-acquired Gary Sanchez.