Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 loss against the Diamondbacks.
He took a poorly-located Zac Gallen fastball over the wall in left field to become the second-oldest player in Padres history with a long ball, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. The 42-year-old Cruz still has impressive power, but he has not yet made a start against a right-handed pitcher this season (Cruz entered Tuesday's game after Manny Machado was ejected for arguing about a pitch clock violation in the first inning). Expect Cruz to continue seeing most of his starts against lefties for the time being.