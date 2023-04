Cruz went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, six RBI and two runs during Sunday's 10-2 win against Atlanta.

The veteran slugger launched a three-run homer to left center during the third inning, hit an RBI double in the fifth and also delivered a two-run single in the sixth. Cruz isn't playing every day as Sunday was just his fifth game of the season, but the 42-year-old has still provided plenty of production by going 7-for-20 with two home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and three runs.