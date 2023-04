Cruz went 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored in Saturday's victory over the Brewers.

Cruz singled home Juan Soto in the first, picked up a sac fly in the seventh and walked in a run in the eighth. All in days work. The ageless veteran has picked up hits in four straight appearances, but it's nice to see some run production after not picking up an RBI since his six-run outburst Sunday against Atlanta.