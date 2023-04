Cruz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI during Friday's 5-4 win against Atlanta.

The veteran slugger started the scoring with an RBI double in the opening frame, and he brought home another run via an infield single an inning later. Cruz appears to be filling the small-side of a platoon at designated hitter and is 4-for-16 with a home run and three RBI in four games.