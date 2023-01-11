Cruz (eye) agreed Wednesday with the Padres on a one-year deal, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.

After years of defying the aging curve, Cruz finally looked mortal in 2022. The 42-year-old slashed .234/.313/.337 with a career-low .103 ISO and a 23.6 percent strikeout rate over his 504 plate appearances with the Nationals, who chose to decline his $16 million team option earlier this offseason. Despite the major drop in his performance, Cruz was still keen on playing another season, and he appears to have found a willing suitor in the Padres. The seven-time All-Star, who underwent surgery this offseason to address an infection in his left eye but should be ready to go for spring training, is likely to see most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching, perhaps as part of a platoon at designated hitter with the lefty-hitting Matt Carpenter. While Fernando Tatis serves as a suspension for the first 20 games of the season, the Padres could look to have Carpenter play some left field, which would open up more at-bats for Cruz versus righties to begin the year.