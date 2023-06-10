Cruz (hamstring) has gone 3-for-8 with a home run and two RBI through two rehab appearances with Triple-A El Paso.

Cruz is getting ready to return to San Diego after suffering a right hamstring injury May 31. The fact that he's already playing in minor-league contests suggests that the issue wasn't severe and that the veteran could serve the minimum amount of time on the IL. Cruz is eligible to return to the big club Sunday, though his playing time could take a bit of a hit with the Padres' recent addition of Gary Sanchez, who is playing on a near-everyday basis and is making his second start at DH for the team Saturday.