Cruz is dealing with some hamstring soreness after tweaking his leg while running out a grounder during Wednesday's game versus the Marlins, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's seemingly part of the reason why he wasn't in the lineup Thursday versus a lefty, although Cruz's .118 average since May 5 was also undoubtedly a factor. Gary Sanchez started at designated hitter instead and homered and with both Cruz and Matt Carpenter struggling, Sanchez could potentially siphon some DH at-bats.