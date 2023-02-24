Cruz (eye) is starting at designated hitter and batting fourth in Friday's Cactus League opener versus the Mariners, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cruz joined the Padres in early January after he spent 2022 with the Nationals, recording 10 homers, 64 RBI, 50 and four stolen bases over 448 at-bats over 124 contests, but he did bat .234 on the year, his lowest average since 2007. Considering he's 42 years old and he appears to be in the twilight of his career, Cruz isn't expected to operate as an everyday option in San Diego, instead he'll likely platoon with Matt Carpenter at designated hitter and face almost exclusively left-handers in 2023. That being said, while Fernando Tatis serves his 20-game suspension to start the campaign, Cruz could garner an extended look in the Padres' lineup.