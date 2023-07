High-A Fort Wayne reinstated Cedeno (wrist) from its 7-day injured list Sunday.

The 21-year-old infielder is ready to return to Fort Wayne middle infield after he had been shut down since mid-April with the right wrist injury. Cedeno was cleared to come off the IL after recently wrapping up a five-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League during which he went 3-for-11 with a 6:6 BB:K and two stolen bases.