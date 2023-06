Cedeno (undisclosed) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, MadFriars reports.

Cedeno has been stuck on the 7-day injured list since April 26 due to an undisclosed injury, but he appears to be nearing a return. Once he's ready to be activated off the injured list, he'll likely be sent to High-A Fort Wayne, where he's just 1-for-19 with a double and an RBI through five contests so far this season.