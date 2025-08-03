The Padres reinstated Cortes (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Shortly after being acquired from the Brewers at the trade deadline, Cortes will join the Padres' 26-man active roster after missing about four months due to a flexor strain. The left-hander threw 93 pitches over 5.2 innings during his final rehab outing at Triple-A Nashville on July 24, so he should be able to handle a full starter's workload whenever he makes his Padres debut. The open spot in San Diego's rotation lines up for next weekend versus Boston, but the Padres could have Cortes take the mound during the three-game series in Arizona that begins Monday.