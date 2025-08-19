Cortes (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Monday.

Cortes gave up all four runs on three home runs in the first inning. He had allowed just one homer over his first two starts as a Padre, but his home debut for the team started poorly, and the damage was too much for his teammates to overcome. On the year, Cortes is now at a 5.87 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB through 23 innings across five starts between San Diego and Milwaukee. He is projected for a tough home start versus the Dodgers this weekend.