Cortes (2-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks across 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was a rough day for the left-hander, who gave up a homer to Jackson Holliday to lead off the game before giving up five runs on three straight long balls in the third. Cortes has only pitched 5.1 innings across his last two starts, giving up nine runs on 12 hits in that span. His ERA is up to 6.29 with a 1.63 WHIP and 29:20 K:BB across 34.1 innings between the Padres and Brewers this season.