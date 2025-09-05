The Padres will place Cortes on the injured list due to left biceps tendinitis, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cortes seemingly picked up the injury during Wednesday's start, when he yielded six runs and four home runs across 2.1 innings against the Orioles. Since being dealt to San Diego from Milwaukee, Cortes has a 5.47 ERA and a 21:13 K:BB across 26.1 innings across six appearances. Michael King (knee) is nearing a return and could fill Cortes' spot in the rotation.