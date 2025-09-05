The Padres placed Cortes (biceps) on the 15-day injured list Friday.

San Diego recalled reliever Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move, but the Padres plan to call up Randy Vasquez from El Paso to fill the gap in the rotation Saturday in Colorado. Cortes' placement on the IL comes just two days after he turned in the worst of his six starts with the Padres since being acquired from the Brewers at the trade deadline. He took a loss against the Orioles after allowing six earned runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- and three walks over just 2.1 innings.