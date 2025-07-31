The Padres acquired Cortes (elbow), infielder Jorge Quintana and cash from the Brewers on Thursday in exchange for outfielder Brandon Lockridge, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Cortes had been on the Brewers' 60-day injured list due to a left elbow flexor strain, but he should be ready to rejoin the big leagues after completing a four-start rehab assignment and building up to 5.2 innings and 93 pitches in his most recent outing for Triple-A Nashville on July 24. However, with the Milwaukee rotation fully stocked at the big-league level and having viable starting arms on hand at the Triple-A level in right-handers Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson and Tobias Myers, Cortes was deemed an expendable piece. He'll have a better chance at earning a full-time rotation spot in San Diego, where he could step in to replace right-hander Randy Vasquez as the team's No. 5 starter. Both Vasquez and Cortes could be in danger of moving to the bullpen when Michael King (shoulder) returns from the injured list, however.