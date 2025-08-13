Cortes allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Cortes was an out shy of qualifying for the win. He threw 79 pitches (54 strikes), just three more pitches than he had in his San Diego debut last Wednesday, so it's possible the Padres will keep some limits in place. He's allowed a total of three runs on nine hits and four walks over 9.1 innings over his two starts with the Padres. The southpaw is tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Giants early next week, which will be in San Diego.