Cortes allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Wednesday.

Cortes made his debut with San Diego after joining the club via a trade with Milwaukee on July 31. The veteran lefty was wrapping up his rehab from an elbow injury at the time of the deal and was able to jump into the Padres' rotation Wednesday and handle a relatively healthy workload of 76 pitches. However, he seemed to have some rust in his first big-league start since April 3, as he threw just 45 strikes among those 76 pitches and walked three batters. Cortes also served up a long homer to Corbin Carroll, though he was at least able to keep San Diego from falling too far behind, and the Padres eventually pulled out the win with a comeback in the ninth inning. Cortes is slated to make his second start with the team next week in San Francisco.