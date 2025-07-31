The Brewers traded Cortes (elbow) to the Padres on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Cortes is on the 60-day injured list due to a left elbow flexor strain and was gearing up for a return with the Brewers in August. However, if the Brewers had activated the southpaw, he would have expanded the starting rotation to a six-man or he have been used in long relief. He now joins a clustered starting rotation in San Diego, but it has been dealing with injuries.