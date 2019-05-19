Margevicius (2-5) took the loss Saturday as the Padres fell 7-2 to the Pirates, coughing up six runs on eight hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over four-plus innings while striking out two.

The rookie southpaw is in a tailspin. After a few solid outings to begin his big-league career, Margevicius now has a 6.75 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 21:14 K:BB and 2.8 HR/9 over his last six starts (29.1 innings). Cal Quantrill is set to return to the majors Sunday as the Padres' sixth starter, but if he's effective there's no guarantee he's the one that will be sent back down afterwards.